Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

02 March,2023 09:04 am

(Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from March 4-6 (all times GMT):

Saturday, March 4

Manchester City v Newcastle United (1230)

* Manchester City have won their last 13 Premier League home games against Newcastle.

* Newcastle are unbeaten in eight Premier League away games (W4 D4), with each of the last three games ending level.

* City have scored in their last 28 Premier League games against Newcastle since a 0-0 draw in November 2006.

Arsenal v Bournemouth (1500)

* Arsenal have won their last eight Premier League meetings with promoted sides since a 2-0 loss to Brentford on the opening day last season.

* Bournemouth have lost all eight of their Premier League games against teams starting the day top of the table, conceding 27 goals in the process.

* Arsenal have won all six of their home games against Bournemouth in all competitions by an aggregate score of 17-2.

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (1500)

* Villa have lost only one of their 10 Premier League home games against Palace (W5 D4), going down 1-0 in December 2013.

* Palace are on the longest current winless run in the Premier League, failing to win any of their eight games in 2023 so far (D5 L3).

* Villa have scored in all 11 of their Premier League games under Unai Emery, having failed to score in six of their 13 before his arrival this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United (1500)

* Brighton have never lost in 11 previous Premier League meetings with West Ham (W5 D6).

* West Ham have won only two of their last 20 Premier League away games (D4 L14) and are winless in 10 since a 1-0 win at Aston Villa in August (D3 L7).

* Brighton forward Danny Welbeck has scored six goals in all competitions against West Ham.

Chelsea v Leeds United (1500)

* After winning their first three Premier League games under Graham Potter, Chelsea have won just two of their last 15 (D6 L7). They have scored four goals in their last nine games.

* No side has won fewer Premier League away games (one) or away points (six) than Leeds United this season, with their only win on the road coming at Liverpool in October.

* Chelsea have won their last five Premier League home games against Leeds and are unbeaten in their last six against them at Stamford Bridge (D1) since a 2-0 loss in December 1999.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)

* Wolves have not won any of their last six home league games against Tottenham (D2 L4), since a 1-0 victory in February 2010.

* After a run of 10 games in which they kept one clean sheet and conceded 21 goals, Tottenham have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five Premier League games (W4 L1).

* Wolves' Raul Jimenez has scored four goals in his seven Premier League games against Spurs, though three of them have come away from home.

Southampton v Leicester City (1730)

* Leicester are unbeaten in their last five away league games and have scored 18 goals against Southampton (W3 D2) since losing 3-0 at St Mary's in January 2017.

* Southampton have lost their last five home Premier League games and are winless in their last eight (D2 L6).

* Leicester have won eight of their last 10 Premier League games against sides starting the day bottom of the table (D1 L1), with the only defeat coming at Norwich in February 2020.

Sunday, March 5

Nottingham Forest v Everton (1400)

* Forest are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League home games (W4 D4), with only Manchester United (11) on a longer current run.

* Everton are winless in their last eight Premier League games against promoted sides (D3 L5), the longest ever such run by an ever-present side in the competition.

* Forest have only failed to score in one of their 12 home league games this season, a 2-0 loss against Tottenham in August.

Liverpool v Manchester United (1630)

* Liverpool are unbeaten in their last six home league games against United (W3 D3) since a 1-0 loss in January 2016.

* United have lost just one of their last 11 Premier League games (W8 D2), going down 3-2 at Arsenal in January. Since the resumption of the competition following the World Cup break, no side has won more points (23).

* United's Marcus Rashford has scored 10 goals in his last 10 Premier League games, netting in each of his last five appearances.

Monday, March 6

Brentford v Fulham (2000)

* Brentford are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games (W5 D6), the longest current run in the competition. They have won four of their last five home league games against Fulham (L1),

* Only Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (eight) has scored more goals in Premier League London derbies this season than Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic and Brentford's Ivan Toney (four each).

* Fulham have won 11 Premier League games this season, last winning more in 2011-12 (14).