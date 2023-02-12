Paul Pogba's recovery from injury further postponed

Midfielder injured knee in July, hasn’t played for Juventus since joining from Manchester United

12 February,2023 02:28 am

ROME (Web Desk) - Paul Pogba’s recovery from injury has been further postponed, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Saturday.

Prior to Sunday's Serie A encounter against Fiorentina, Allegri stated at the press conference that Pogba was not now eligible for selection. “He's making efforts to get there but I'm afraid I'm unable to estimate when,” he added.

The midfielder injured his right knee's meniscus in July and has not yet played for Juventus since joining them from Manchester United last summer. Pogba was back in training and expected to be eligible for a match against Monza in late January but the midfielder was not included in the team.

Allegri stated on Saturday that he will have more information in around three weeks.

"With Pogba the issue is not a fresh injury; rather it is a matter of him regaining his balance and fitness. He is putting a lot of effort towards becoming prepared to play,” Allegri said.

After a 15-point punishment Juventus sit in 11th place in Serie A 30 points behind the leading Napoli. With two straight victories across all competitions their form has improved.

Juventus will host Nantes on Thursday in the opening leg of their Europa League play-off.