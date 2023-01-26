Sania Mirza celebrates with son after advancing to Australian Open final

26 January,2023 09:54 am

MELBOURNE (Web Desk) – Sania Mirza, a former World No1 in the doubles discipline and one of the most successful female tennis players from India, has been making a comeback to professional tennis after taking a break. Along with her doubles partner Rohan Bopanna, they have been in great form throughout the tournament and have been able to reach the final of the mixed doubles event at the Australian Open.

Her son Izhaan’s joy knew no bounds after her mother advanced to the final of the Grand Slam to be played on Saturday, Jan 28 at the iconic Rod Laver Arena. Mirza and her doubles partner Bopanna defeated Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (5-7), 10-6 in the semis and made their way through to the final.





After the 36-year-old Sania won the match, her son was filled with joy as he came running to her mother, who lifted him in her arms. It was Bopanna who took Izhaan down from the stands, after which the latter ran to his mother.

Later, Sania bid adieu to the crowd at the Margaret Court Arena and went inside the dressing room with her son. Back in 2018, Sania became a mother to her first child with Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik. Sania also keeps sharing adorable pictures with her son on social media platforms.