FIFA World Cup 2022 begins in Qatar on Sunday.

19 November,2022 11:07 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The FIFA World Cup 2022 begins in Qatar tomorrow (Sunday) with the opening match between host country and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor City.

The world tournament matches will be played in eight host cities of Qatar.

Thirty-two best teams from all over the world are participating in the tournament, which have been divided into eight groups.

A total of forty-eight group matches will be played in fourteen days till 2nd of next month.

The top two teams of each group will reach the round of 16. These knockout matches will start from 3rd of next month.

After this, the path from the quarter-final to the final will be decided. The final match will be played on 18th of next month.

A total of sixty-four matches will be played in this entire World Cup.