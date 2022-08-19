Sajjad Khokhar retains post of president in PHF elections

Sajjad Khokhar retains post of president in PHF elections

19 August,2022 03:22 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Retired Brig Khalid Sajjad Khokhar retained the post of president after the elections of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) held in Karachi today with no observer from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) due to the ongoing tussle between the two sports organisations.

The 56th session of the Congress of Pakistan Hockey Federation was held in a local hotel in Karachi, Olympian Manzoor junir, Olympian Islahuddin, Olympian Hanif Khan, Olympian Tahir Zaman and former captain Shakeel Abbasi also participated in the meeting.



While Shahid Parvez Bhandara has been elected as the Treasurer incharge, the three representatives of the Hockey Federation have been elected unopposed.