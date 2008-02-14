Kyrgios tells Nadal: 'I hope your recovery goes well'

08 July,2022 03:28 pm

LONDON (AFP) - Nick Kyrgios has told Rafael Nadal that he hopes the Spaniard’s "recovery goes well" after the 22-time Grand Slam title winner was forced to withdraw from their Wimbledon semi-final.

The pair were scheduled to renew their sometimes fractious rivalry at the All England Club on Friday with a place in the final at stake.

However, Nadal pulled out of the match on Thursday after failing to recover from an abdominal tear.

"Different players, different personalities. @rafaelnadal I hope your recovery goes well and we all hope to see you healthy soon - till next time," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

The Australian will face either six-time champion Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie in Sunday’s championship match.