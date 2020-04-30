Mohamed Salah's goal and assist for Liverpool against Manchester United in the Premier League

LIVERPOOL (ONLINE) - Mohamed Salah’s goal and assist for Liverpool against Manchester United in the Premier League on Tuesday means the Egypt international has matched a record that has stood for seven years.

The Egyptian’s goal and assist against the Red Devils saw him match a feat only achieved by the former Arsenal player in the competition.

In netting against the Red Devils and teeing up Luis Diaz, the African forward became only the second player in the competition’s history to have scored and made an assist in home and away matches against United in a single season.

According to Opta, only former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil achieved this during the 2015-16 league campaign.

The former Germany international represented the Gunners for seven seasons before heading to Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce.

Despite failing to score in his last three league matches, Salah was named in Liverpool’s starting XI in the crunch fixture against Ralf Rangnick’s men.

He repaid Jurgen Klopp’s faith in him by scoring a brace and bagging an assist as the hosts demolished the Old Trafford giants 4-0 at Anfield.