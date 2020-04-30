Moreno helps Villarreal squeeze past Getafe in La Liga

Villarreal backed up their sensational triumph over Bayern Munich in the Champions League

MADRID (AFP) - Villarreal backed up their sensational triumph over Bayern Munich in the Champions League by beating Getafe 2-1 in La Liga on Saturday.

After knocking Bayern out in the quarter-finals with a surprise 1-1 draw in Munich on Tuesday, Villarreal claimed victory against a Getafe side trying to secure survival in Spain s top flight.

Despite their Champions League heroics, Unai Emery s team are adrift of the European qualification places, with this win taking them six points behind Real Sociedad in sixth.

They face Valencia at home on Tuesday before taking on Liverpool at Anfield in the semi-finals a week later.

Villarreal took the lead in the seventh minute through Gerard Moreno after Manu Trigueros long ball over the top found Paco Alcacer, who passed across for Moreno to send a deflected finish in.

Nine minutes later, the visitors doubled their advantage after this time Moreno slipped in Trigueros, who guided a smart finish into the far corner.

Enes Unal pulled one back for Getafe shortly after the hour mark and Unal wanted a penalty late on after a clumsy challenge from Aissa Mandi. Villarreal, though, survived to leave Getafe 15th, four points above the bottom three.

Valencia had earlier suffered their first defeat in eight games at home to Osasuna, whose 2-1 win at Mestalla sees them leapfrog their opponents into ninth.