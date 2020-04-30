Training of Pakistan's hero Arshad Nadeem curtailed due to PSL

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The training of Pakistan’s hero Arshad Nadeem has been curtailed due to Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches as the athlete is curtailed to continue his training.

The impressive series of PSL matches are continued whose second phase will start by tomorrow (on Thursday) at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Due to the second phase of the event, Arshad Nadeem was not issued accreditation for entry into the Punjab Stadium within the boundaries of Gaddafi Stadium and the olympian was deprived of training due to non-passing of admission.

Due to PSL, Arshad Nadeem s training venue Punjab Stadium has been closed for all kinds of other sports activities. Arshad Nadeem s preparations for the Commonwealth and World Championships have been disrupted.

Arshad Nadeem s accreditation card could not be made for admission in Nishtar Sports Complex and he was forced to shift himself to Punjab University.