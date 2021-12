Kremlin criticises US Olympics boycott, says Games should be 'free of politics'

MOSCOW (AFP) - The Kremlin on Tuesday criticised the United States for announcing a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Olympics in Beijing, saying the Games should be "free of politics".

"Our position is that the Olympic Games should be free of politics," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, but said that it was positive that athletes were not impacted by the decision.