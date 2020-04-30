Muguruza booked her place in the final of the WTA Finals in Guadalajara on Tuesday.

GUADALAJARA (AFP) - Garbine Muguruza booked her place in the final of the WTA Finals in Guadalajara on Tuesday after defeating Spanish compatriot Paula Badosa in straight sets.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza advanced to a showdown against either Anett Kontaveit or Maria Sakkari with a 6-3, 6-3 victory in 1hr 25mins.

The 28-year-old sixth seed raced through the first set in just 35 minutes to seize the lead, but was made to work harder in the second.

Badosa paid the price for a loss of composure at crucial moments, notably in the third game of the second set when she squandered three break points.

Instead, Muguruza held for a 3-0 lead and with Badosa appearing increasingly annoyed with her performance, the result was never in doubt.

Badosa, who had qualified for the semi-finals after topping the group stage, held serve in the fourth game to make it 3-1.

But a wild pulled return from Badosa allowed Muguruza to hold for a 4-1 lead, and Badosa was soon in trouble in the next game, going 0-40 down after two wild returns and a double-fault.

She rallied superbly to hold serve however, saving four break points, but the reprieve was only temporary.

The next two games went with serve to leave Muguruza serving for the match at 5-3.

Although Badosa took a 0-30 lead, Muguruza regrouped and claimed victory when Badosa sent a return into the net on match point.

