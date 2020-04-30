Murray's best performance this season was a run to the third round at Wimbledon.

SAN DIEGO (AFP) - Former world No. 1 Andy Murray got off to a positive start Tuesday at the ATP San Diego tournament, cruising past American Denis Kudla in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.

The Scotsman needed just 70 minutes to dispose of Kudla and advance to the second round, where he will face Norwegian Casper Ruud, who is seeded second and recently cracked the top 10 world rankings for the first time. Ruud received a bye through the first round.

The 34-year-old Murray, who is currently ranked 109th, blasted nine aces, using a strong first serve to keep the American off balance throughout the match.

Murray, who has won three Grand Slams (Wimbledon, 2013 and 2016 and the US Open 2012) and is a two-time Olympian (London 2012 and Rio 2016), will face Ruud for the first time.

