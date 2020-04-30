"I'm not sure if I'm going to do it, but I know I can do it."

LONDON (AFP) - Who said what at Wimbledon 2021:

“I consider myself best and I believe that I am the best, otherwise I wouldn’t be talking confidently about winning Slams and making history.”

Novak Djokovic after winning a 20th Grand Slam title

“For me Novak is the best ever. He’s writing history. He’s going to do it in US Open. I strongly believe he’s going to do it, he’s going to win all four in one year. Then I think story’s over.”

Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic

“I’m not sure if I’m going to do it, but I know I can do it.”

Beaten men’s singles finalist Matteo Berrettini confident he can return and lift the trophy at the All England Club.

“I think if I could be half the person that Evonne is, I’d be a very, very happy person.”

Ashleigh Barty after winning her first women’s singles title on the 50th anniversary of mentor and fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s first of two victories.

“I never cry, never, and now....”

Beaten women’s finalist Karolina Pliskova finds a mixture of the defeat and living in a bubble -- due to Covid-19 -- all too much at post match interview on Centre Court.

“Mentally I’m starting to go. It’s not easy mentally for anybody. That was a big part of the decision.”

Denis Shapovalov’s normally cheery exterior replaced by a frank appraisal of the stresses and strains of living in the bubble and why he won’t play at the Olmypics in the wake of his semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic.

“I don’t know. I really don’t know. I’ve got to regroup.”

A dumb-struck eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer after losing in the quarter-finals to Hubert Hurkacz, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 on whether he would be back.

“Allyson Felix and Usain Bolt were the biggest memories I remember from the Olympics, just because -- honestly, it’s probably bad -- but tennis is one of the sports I didn’t watch at the Olympics. I watched everything else except tennis.”

American teenager Coco Gauff on her memories of watching the Olympic Games and unlike Shapovalov and the Williams sisters she is going to Tokyo.

“When I was packing for Wimbledon to come into the bubble my parents said are you not packing a bit too much match kit?”

Britain’s 18-year-old Emma Raducanu, ranked 338 in the world, who was the only home player to get as far as the second week in the singles by reaching the last 16.

“You know she’s lying, right? We all know. Are you taking into any consideration that she looked fine?”

Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic who accused Jelena Ostapenko of faking injury for a medical timeout at 0-4 down in the third set of their stormy last 32 clash.

“You cannot say that. In front of everybody, call me liar? I don’t think it’s respectful from her side. So that’s what I said, you are a very bad player because of this behaviour. That’s it. You are winning, but it does not mean you can do everything you want.”

Ostapenko in response.

“One minute I thought I was professional, got my racket, got my clothes, walked out here so confidently and then bang, I forget my shoes in the locker.”

Nick Kyrgios after forgetting to bring his tennis shoes with him on to court to face fourth round opponent Felix Auger-Aliassime. His vague moment summed up a terrible day for the Australian men as all three remaining in the singles were knocked out.

“I spent a lot of time with wolves -- this is wolf energy. I’m not kidding.”

Novak Djokovic on where his immense hunger for success comes from having got to know the wolves due to being brought up in the mountains in Serbia.

“There is a part of me that feels a bit like I have put in so much work the last three months and ultimately didn’t play how I would want and expect, and it’s like is it worth it?.”

Britain’s two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray after a third round defeat to Denis Shapovalov drops first hint he may call it a day having courageously battled through hip surgery and various other ailments to return to the Tour.

“You’re wasting everybody’s time.”

An angry fan shouting at France’s enfant terrible Benoit Paire who was handed a code violation for not trying in his straight-sets loss to Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman.

“This is obviously terrible that it’s back-to-back matches and it hits Serena as well. Oh, my God, I can’t believe it.”

Roger Federer after hearing that a ‘heartbroken’ Serena Williams had also been forced to retire injured after falling in the same place as his first round opponent Adrian Mannarino on Centre Court.

“It really sucks.”

Women’s fifth seed Bianca Andreescu on living in the bubble due to the coronavirus pandemic after losing in the first round.