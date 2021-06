Second seed Sabalenka first winner at Wimbledon in two years

LONDON (AFP) - Second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus won the first match at Wimbledon in two years on Monday, seeing off Romanian qualifier Monica Niculescu in straight sets.

Sabalenka won 6-1, 6-4 under the roof of Court One and will face either Danielle Lao of the United States or Britain s Katie Boulter for a place in the last 32.

Last year s Wimbledon was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic while play at this year s event was delayed by rain on the outside courts.