Nadeem Afzal Chan warns PPP could withdraw support for govt

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan has said the government has failed, warning his party could withdraw its support for the rulers in an appropriate time.

Speaking on Dunya News programme 'Dunya Mehr Bukhari Ke Saath', Nadeem Afzal Chan said in the current national situation, all political parties must rise above personal interests and sit at one table so that a joint solution can be found to the challenges facing the country.

He said he agrees with Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi's stance that all stakeholders should come together.

According to him, Mohsin Naqvi's stance and logic have weight and there should be a serious debate on this in both parliament and the media.

The PPP leader said time has come to decide whether the country should be run under a parliamentary system or adopt a presidential system, adding as a political worker, he feels the current system is not working affectively.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said when the interior minister himself expresses concern about the situation in the country, it shows the seriousness of the situation.

He said the PPP was also surprised by Mohsin Naqvi's recent statements and that President Asif Ali Zardari also had no idea that Mohsin Naqvi was going to make such a statement.

The PPP leader criticised the government's performance, saying the government had failed, while also making it clear that if necessary, the PPP could decide to withdraw its support from the government at an appropriate time.

During the conversation, he also emphasised that a broad political dialogue is the need of the hour to resolve national issues.

