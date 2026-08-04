Police Martyrs Day being observed across country

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Police Martyrs Day is being observed across the country on Tuesday (today) to pay tribute to the martyrs who created stories of bravery.

Police Martyrs Day is marked every year on August 4 with a renewed resolve that the sacrifices of brave police officers and personnel who sacrificed their lives for the country will always be remembered.

Special ceremonies and Quran Khawani will be held and wreaths will be laid at the martyrs' memorials across the country. Police have always fulfilled their responsibilities as the vanguard in the war against terrorism.

President Asif Ali Zardari paid heartfelt tribute to the brave officers and personnel of Pakistan Police who embraced martyrdom for the sake of peace and security of the homeland.

In a message on Police Martyrs Day (4th August 2026), he said, “Their exemplary courage, firm dedication and ultimate sacrifice in service of the nation will always inspire pride and command the deepest respect of every citizen of Pakistan.”

He said, “Our police force remains at the front lines in fight against crime, terrorism and violent extremism.” “Displaying sound tactical skills during targeted operations, they have proven their professional excellence towards disruption of criminal and extremist networks,” he continued.

He said, “It is profoundly heartening to witness their unwavering commitment and invaluable sacrifices for protecting innocent lives, upholding the rule of law and ensuring domestic peace and security.”

The President said, “Today, we salute the patience and resilience of the families of our martyrs, whose sacrifices are held in high esteem by the entire nation.

These honorable families’ welfare and their socio-economic support is our collective responsibility,” he remarked.

Police officials say that police martyrs are the pride of the nation, who demonstrated unparalleled courage against terrorism, crime, and elements hostile to peace.

Thanks to their sacrifices, efforts are underway to establish peace and order in society.

Tributes are also paid to the families of the martyrs, who bore the great sacrifice of their loved ones with patience and courage. The authorities reiterated their resolve that the sacrifices of the martyrs will never be forgotten and their mission will continue to be carried forward with the same spirit.

August 4 reminds us of the promise that the eternal sacrifices of police martyrs for the security of the homeland, the rule of law, and the protection of the public will always remain a beacon of light for the nation.