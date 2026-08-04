Modi regime responsible for IIOJK terrorism: Farooq Abdullah

ISLAMABAD (APP) - In a scathing critique of the Indian government, former puppet Chief Minister of Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Farooq Abdullah held the Modi regime directly responsible for the ongoing terrorism and security failures in the region following the killing of innocent laborers in Kulgam.

In an interview reported by Indian media, Abdullah rejected attempts by Indian media and officials to link the Kulgam incident to Pakistan, delivering a major blow to the Modi administration’s security narrative.

Questioning the Indian government’s claims of normalcy, Abdullah asked, “If terrorism has ended, who killed these laborers? And if the entire border is strictly controlled, where are these killers coming from?”

He highlighted the suspicious timing of such events, questioning why mysterious and violent incidents always occur whenever the demand for the restoration of Kashmir’s special identity and statehood gains momentum.

Abdullah described the attack on laborers in Kulgam, occurring immediately after vigorous protests for statehood at Jantar Mantar, as a deep-rooted conspiracy.

Demanding a genuine, honest, and unbiased investigation into the Kulgam killings rather than a biased cover-up, National Conference ministers further admitted that Indian intelligence agencies themselves engineer such staged dramas precisely to obstruct the restoration of statehood.

Abdullah slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that it is ruining Kashmir solely for its own political interests and asked why statehood is still denied if conditions are truly normal.

Joining the calls for sanity, Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq emphasized the urgent need for dialogue and negotiations to bring lasting peace to the region.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress party also rejected the BJP’s rhetoric, refusing to endorse the narrative of a “foreign hand” behind the Kulgam incident.

Political experts have termed the Kulgam attack a continuation of New Delhi’s fabricated security dramas, asserting that the Modi regime is intentionally spilling blood in IIOJK to divert public attention away from its worsening internal political and economic crises, as well as mounting public protests against the BJP.

Experts emphasized that leveling baseless allegations against Pakistan without evidence remains India’s traditional tactic to cover up its severe intelligence failures.

They noted that during recent protests at Jantar Mantar, even the Indian public slammed the Modi government for reflexively blaming Pakistan for every failure.

Despite relentless efforts by Indian “Godi media,” the Indian public itself is increasingly refusing to buy the narrative of Pakistani interference in IIOJK.

Political analysts viewed that New Delhi is artificially generating continuous crises in occupied Kashmir to maintain direct control over the territory and to construct a false justification for keeping a force of one million troops deployed in the region.