Punjab deploys advanced security model for Ashura

LAHORE (Dunya News) — The Punjab government has implemented a new three-tier security and administrative model across the province on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to ensure peace and security during Youm-e-Ashura.

According to a government statement, extraordinary security arrangements have been made to provide foolproof protection and necessary facilities to mourners. A technology-based security plan involving artificial intelligence (AI), drones, body cameras and other modern systems has been monitoring processions and gatherings across Punjab for the past eight days.

For the first time, members of the provincial cabinet and ministers are also present in the field alongside the administration to oversee security arrangements.

More than 100,000 police personnel, 61 companies of the Pakistan Army and 76 companies of Rangers have been deployed for the security of over 47,000 religious gatherings and processions across the province. More than 30,000 trained volunteers are also assisting security agencies.

The Provincial Intelligence Centre established at the Home Department is operating round the clock, with all gatherings and processions being monitored through a digital wall and live CCTV surveillance.

Alongside security measures, sanitation services, medical facilities, sabeels, clinics on wheels, field hospitals, Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence teams have also been deployed to assist mourners.

The Punjab government said around 5,000 imambargahs across the province have been connected to a QR code system for the first time. It has also introduced its own LTE network to maintain communication during possible network disruptions.

The government statement said real-time monitoring is being conducted through more than 5,500 CCTV cameras, the Safe City system, private cameras and over 1,000 advanced 4G event cameras. So far, 43 targeted intelligence-based operations have also been carried out.

The Punjab government said cyber patrolling is continuing to prevent hate speech and sectarian content, with more than 6,000 objectionable social media accounts and pieces of content reported to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

In her message, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is a grief shared by the entire Muslim community. She said no effort would be spared in ensuring security and public service during the sacred occasion, while appreciating the cooperation of organisers, mourners and relevant institutions.