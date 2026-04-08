Qatari minister appreciates Dar's efforts for regional peace

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday spoke with Minister of State of Qatar, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi.

On the latest regional developments, DPM Dar shared Pakistan’s sustained efforts to promote dialogue and diplomacy for peace and stability in the region.

Minister of State Qatar appreciated Dar’s efforts and commended Pakistan’s constructive role in fostering peace. He also conveyed best wishes of Qatari PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to Ishaq Dar.

The Pakistani foreign minister also spoke with EU HR/VP Kaja Kallas on latest regional developments.

DPM underscored Pakistan’s sustained efforts to promote dialogue and diplomacy towards achieving lasting peace.

EU HR/VP thanked Dar for his efforts and commended Pakistan’s role in helping create space for diplomacy, including for securing the initial ceasefire between the parties. She also expressed EU’s full support to Pakistan in this endeavor.

