World hails Pakistan's role in US-Iran ceasefire agreement

ISLAMABAD (Duny News) – World leaders have hailed Pakistan and other countries for their active role in facilitating the ceasefire between the US and Iran.

The two-week ceasefire has also drawn widespread international support, with countries and global organizations highlighting the opportunity to advance lasting stability in the Middle East.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the agreement and urged all parties to fully comply with the ceasefire to pave the way for durable peace in the region.

He also stressed the importance of protecting civilians and minimizing human casualties, praising diplomatic efforts by Pakistan and other nations.

Several countries, including Australia, Malaysia, Japan, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, and New Zealand, described the ceasefire as a positive step and called on all sides to take serious measures to reduce tensions. Egypt’s Foreign Ministry described the ceasefire as a critical opportunity for negotiations and diplomacy.

Australia and New Zealand expressed hope that the move could contribute to long-term regional stability but emphasized that further efforts are required to secure permanent peace.

Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry highlighted the need for parties to respect sovereignty, territorial integrity, and diplomatic channels, and requested UN investigations into the deaths of peacekeepers.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stressed converting Iran’s 10-point proposal into a comprehensive peace agreement that strengthens stability not only in Iran but also in Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen.

Japanese government spokesperson Minoru Kahara called the ceasefire a positive development, emphasizing the need for safe maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz and expressing confidence that diplomacy would lead to a final agreement.

Global leaders praised mediation efforts by Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, acknowledging their pivotal role in facilitating the ceasefire.

