PM Shehbaz to chair cabinet meeting today amid evolving Middle East situation

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Summary PM Shehbaz Sharif will chair a federal cabinet meeting to discuss Pakistan’s role in the US-Iran ceasefire and review petroleum reserves and possible fuel price adjustments.
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair an important federal cabinet meeting today (Wednesday) to review the current situation in the Middle East.
Sources said the prime minister will brief the cabinet on Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts regarding the US-Iran ceasefire.
The meeting will also assess the availability and reserves of petroleum products, and discussions on potential adjustments to fuel prices are expected.