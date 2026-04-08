PTI founder's sisters, other booked over violent protests on Adiala Road

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Authorities have registered a case against sisters of PTI founder Imran Khan and other 400 party activist over violent protests on Adiala Road in Rawalpindi.

The FIR states that the protest involved sit-ins, demonstrations, and acts of arson, with several participants attacking police personnel.

Among those named in the case are Aleema Khan, Dr Uzma, Noreen Niazi, National Assembly member Shahid Khattak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Meena Khan Afridi, Shafi Jan, Senator Mirza Afridi, Iqbal Khan Afridi, Naeem Panjotha, Tanveer Aslam Raja, and Shafqat Awan.

During the protest, 41 leaders were arrested on the spot. Nine police officers sustained serious injuries from stones thrown by protesters, and multiple other officers were also hurt.

Police seized 13 vehicles and recovered materials allegedly used to make petrol bombs, including petrol-filled glass bottles, cotton, sticks, and matches from a vehicle with registration LLF 2819.

The FIR stated that the accused attempted to exert violent pressure on the Punjab government for political purposes, damaged a government vehicle, blocked major roads, and disrupted public life. The protest was reportedly called by Aleema Khan.

The case has been registered at the City Saddar Police Station under charges including sedition, terrorism, attempted murder, and resistance to the government.

