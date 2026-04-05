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Met office predicts rain, thunderstorms across Pakistan

Met office predicts rain, thunderstorms across Pakistan
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Summary Rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds expected nationwide from April 5 to 9, with warnings of flooding, hailstorms, and disruptions.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain across the country, with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected in several regions from April 5 to April 9.

In Punjab and Islamabad, rain accompanied by strong winds and thunder is likely between April 6 and 9, including in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, and Lahore. Similar weather is expected in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, and Mandi Bahauddin, as well as in Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan.

Most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also expected to receive rain with thunderstorms from April 5 to 9, including Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Dera Ismail Khan. Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Shangla, Kohistan, Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Malakand, Chitral, and Bajaur may also experience strong winds and rainfall.

In Balochistan, rain and windstorms are likely from April 5 to 7 in areas including Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Gwadar, Turbat, and Panjgur.

Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir are expected to receive rain and snowfall in mountainous areas from April 6 to 9. The department has warned of possible hailstorms and strong winds during this period.

Farmers have been advised to take precautionary measures to protect crops, while citizens are urged to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from weak structures, electric poles, and trees. Tourists have also been cautioned to remain alert in hilly areas. Power outages, urban flooding, and water accumulation in low-lying areas are also feared.

 

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