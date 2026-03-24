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Pakistan ready to host US-Iran talks, says Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan ready to host US-Iran talks, says Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
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Summary Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan is ready to host US-Iran negotiations, emphasizing regional peace, global stability, and honoring constructive mediation efforts in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan is prepared to host purposeful negotiations aimed at resolving the ongoing crisis, should both the United States and Iran agree.

“It would be a matter of pride for Pakistan to host such talks if the parties give their consent,” he said, emphasizing that negotiations are essential for peace and stability in the region and globally.

The Prime Minister welcomed ongoing efforts for dialogue to end the Middle East conflict and reiterated that Pakistan considers hosting meaningful negotiations for a comprehensive resolution an honor.

The remarks follow a recent telephone conversation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in which both leaders agreed to continue Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting regional peace.

Reports indicate that US officials, including Vice President J.D. Vance, Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, may represent the United States in potential talks in Islamabad next week. A spokesperson for the Pakistani Foreign Office confirmed that Pakistan is ready to host the mediation if both parties agree.

 

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Iran unrest Iran-Israel Tensions Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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