Rain likely in KP, Punjab and other regions till March 12: NDMA

NDMA forecasts rain, gusty winds and possible hailstorms in parts of KP, Punjab, Potohar, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan between March 9 and March 12

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a weather advisory forecasting rainfall in several parts of Pakistan from March 9 to March 12, 2026.

According to the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC), different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to receive rain during this period.

The Potohar region, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum and Mianwali, may experience strong winds along with light rain within the next 12 to 24 hours.

Authorities also warned of possible hailstorms in upper areas of Islamabad and surrounding Potohar districts.

The NDMA said that from March 9 to 11, several districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are likely to witness gusty winds and light rainfall. Areas that may be affected include Chitral, Dir, Haripur, Karak, Kohat, Kohistan, Khyber, Kurram, Mansehra, Mohmand, Nowshera, Malakand, Charsadda, Abbottabad, Bannu, Buner, Peshawar and Swabi.

Similarly, parts of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir are expected to experience partly cloudy weather and light rain during the same period.

Regions where rainfall is likely include Astore, Gilgit, Skardu, Diamer, Ghizer, Hunza, Nagar, Muzaffarabad, Neelum, Hattian Bala, Bagh, Haveli and Poonch.

The NDMA said it is coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure timely alerts and preparedness, while advising the public to remain informed about the evolving weather conditions.