Pakistan Army destroys Afghan Taliban posts, ammunition depots along border

Pakistan

Pak Army conducts air and ground strikes on Afghan Taliban and extremist groups, destroying posts and ammo depots along the border; Operation Ghazab lil-Haq continues.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Army is conducting effective ground and air operations against Afghan Taliban and extremist groups (Fitna al-Khawarij) along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Security sources the army targeted a Taliban post in Shawal, near South Waziristan, forcing the militants to flee and destroying the post with explosives.

Continuous strikes are being carried out on Taliban hideouts and military installations to prevent cross-border attacks.

In a successful operation in Paktika, Pakistani forces destroyed an ammunition depot at Shahin Base, further disrupting militant operations.

Security officials confirmed that Operation Ghazab lil-Haq remains ongoing, with targets being systematically neutralized, and will continue until all objectives are achieved.
 

Related News