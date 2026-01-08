Azma Bukhari announces to file first case in Punjab Defamation Case

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has announced plans to file the province’s first defamation case against Opposition Leader Moeen Qureshi over what she calls false and defamatory remarks.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Preparations are underway to file the first-ever case in Punjab’s Defamation Court, as Provincial Information Minister Azma Bukhari has made a formal announcement in this regard.

Legal action has been decided against Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly, Moeen Qureshi, over his allegations. Provincial Minister Azma Bukhari stated that false and defamatory accusations were made against her, and she will not let them go unchallenged.

Moeen Qureshi had claimed that journalists who questioned the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are paid employees of Azma Bukhari.

Rejecting these claims, Azma Bukhari termed the allegations baseless, false, and an attempt at character assassination. She said calling journalists personal employees is insulting, and the accusations against her are completely unfounded.

She further stated that this is not a matter of political disagreement but of defamation, and she is taking the issue to the defamation court, where the truth and falsehood will now be decided.