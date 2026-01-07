Sindh Home Minister announces major operation against Katcha area dacoits

he Sindh cabinet had approved a Surrender Policy for Dacoits in the Katcha Areas of Sukkur and Larkana divisions.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Wednesday announced a massive operation targeting dacoits in the Katcha regions of the province.

Speaking in Sukkur, Lanjar said a high-level meeting had decided that a large-scale operation would be launched immediately. “We will deploy all available resources, target specific areas, and take strict action against the notorious dacoits frequently seen on social media,” he said.

When asked about the timing of the operation, Lanjar stated, “You can consider it underway from today.” He added that dacoits would have an opportunity to surrender before the courts, but warned, “Those absconding or considering themselves untouchable will face strict action. There will be a fight, and they will get their just deserts.”

The Sindh cabinet had approved a Surrender Policy for Dacoits in the Katcha Areas of Sukkur and Larkana divisions in October 2025. Under this policy, surrendering does not guarantee pardon or immunity. While voluntary surrender may be considered a mitigating factor in court sentencing, all offenders remain subject to the law.

Lanjar praised the Punjab government for its support in a recent operation that successfully cleared a no-go Katcha area. Asked about the possible involvement of the army, he said the Sindh police, with the support of the Rangers, are fully capable of handling the operation and army assistance is not expected. He also assured that personnel will be provided with modern equipment required for the operation.

Regarding reports that dacoits were using drones, the minister dismissed the claim, saying, “I don’t think drones have reached them. Action is being taken against their facilitators as well.”

Lanjar also emphasized the importance of joint operations with Punjab police due to the Machka area extending into Punjab, directing the Sindh inspector general to coordinate with his Punjab counterpart and the Bahawalpur regional police officer. “A joint effort will happen, and I am confident we will eliminate these dacoits,” he said.

The Katcha areas, spanning several districts in central and southern Sindh, including Kashmore, Ghotki, Shikarpur, and Jacobabad, are notorious for crimes such as dacoity, kidnappings for ransom, and tribal disputes.

