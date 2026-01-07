Met Office predicts Shaban moon sighting on Jan 20

There is no chance of moon sighting anywhere in the country, including Karachi, on the evening of January 19

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that the first day of Shaban-ul-Moazzam 1447 AH is likely to fall on January 21, 2026 (Wednesday).

According to PMD, the new moon of Shaban will be born on January 19, 2026, at 12:52am.

However, there is no chance of moon sighting anywhere in the country, including Karachi, on the evening of January 19.

At the time of sunset, the age of the moon will be between 17 and 18 hours.

The department said that a moon of such a young age is not visible, as a minimum age of more than 19 hours is required for sighting.

At sunset, the moon’s age will be approximately 17 hours and 40 minutes.

The PMD further stated that there is also no possibility of moon sighting across the country on the 29th of Rajab.

In this regard, a detailed report has been sent to the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee. The final decision will be taken by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.