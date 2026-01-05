Dar lauds CIDCA contributions to Pakistan's development

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar met China’s CIDCA Chairman Chen Xiaodong at the Pakistan Embassy, discussing socio-economic cooperation and reaffirming commitment to projects marking 75 years of Pak-China ties.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met with Chen Xiaodong, chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), at the Pakistan Embassy on Monday.

They reviewed socio-economic development cooperation and lauded CIDCA’s contributions to Pakistan’s development.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in education, space, livelihoods, IT, and disaster relief, including flagship initiatives to mark the 75th anniversary of Pakistan–China diplomatic relations.

A day earlier, Pakistan and China have agreed to enhance coordination at bilateral and multilateral fora.

The understanding was reached during 7th Round of Pak-China Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue held in Beijing on Sunday.

It was co-chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar.

The two sides reaffirmed that their friendship is vital for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and for the two countries.

They reviewed the entire spectrum of Pak-China bilateral relations and discussed key issues at the regional and global levels.