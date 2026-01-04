Four police personnel martyred in firing incidents in Lakki Marwat, Bannu

The first incident took place in Lakki Marwat where traffic police officials were performing routine duty when unknown attackers opened fire.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Four police personnel, including three traffic wardens, were martyred in separate firing incidents carried out by unidentified assailants in Lakki Marwat and Bannu on Sunday.

According to details, the first incident took place in Lakki Marwat where traffic police officials were performing routine duty when unknown attackers opened fire. The martyred officials were identified as Incharge Traffic Police Naurang Jalal Khan, Constable Azizullah, and Constable Abdullah. All three sustained critical injuries and were rushed to Naurang Hospital, where they succumbed to their wounds.

Following the incident, a heavy contingent of police reached the scene, cordoned off the area, and launched a search operation to trace the attackers. Law enforcement agencies are investigating possible motives behind the targeted attack.

In a separate incident in Bannu, a police constable identified as Rasheed Khan was martyred after being fired upon by unidentified motorcyclists under Mandan Police Station, in the Kafshi Khel area. The attackers managed to flee the scene following the assault.

A police spokesperson stated that a total of four police personnel were martyred within a span of four hours in the Bannu region, terming the attacks a serious challenge to law and order.

