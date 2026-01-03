KP CM orders action against illegal occupants of official residences, vehicles

KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi orders immediate action against illegal occupancy of government homes and vehicles, demanding officials return properties and vehicles, and emphasizing transparency.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has order an immediate action against individuals who have illegally occupied government residences and vehicles in Peshawar.

According to a memo issued by the chief minister's office, all retired or transferred government employees have been directed to vacate official residences and return government vehicles without delay.

The memo further instructed all departments to review cases where employees have acquired multiple government residences.

The memo also highlighted cases where both spouses have been allotted separate official residences and called for the recovery of such properties.

Furthermore, employees who have taken government residences despite owning personal homes in Peshawar are also instructed to return the properties.

The chief minister has also directed the Planning and Development Department to provide a full record of government vehicles purchased in the last ten years. The memo addressed concerns regarding certain government employees who have retained official vehicles even after their retirement or transfer.

Sohail Afridi emphasized that the misuse of public resources would not be tolerated, and strict action would be taken against those responsible.

