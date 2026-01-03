Dense fog hits Punjab, motorways closed due to low visibility

NDMA has issued an alert, warning that dense fog is likely to persist over the next three days.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Dense fog has enveloped several parts of Punjab and other regions of the country, forcing the closure of multiple motorway sections.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an alert, warning that dense fog is likely to persist over the next three days across various parts of the country, particularly in central and southern Punjab.

According to a spokesperson for the Motorway Police, several motorway sections have been closed to traffic as a precautionary measure. These include the M-2 motorway from Lahore to Kot Momin, the M-3 from Darkhana to Faizpur, the M-4 from Sher Shah to Pindi Bhattian, and the M-11 from Lahore Main Toll Plaza to Sambrial. In addition, traffic on the Multan–Sukkur Motorway (M-5) was also temporarily suspended due to poor visibility.

The NDMA stated that dense fog is expected to affect cities including Lahore, Jhang, Multan, Khanewal, Mian Channu, and Sahiwal, along with other areas of central and southern Punjab. Upper Sindh, particularly Sukkur and surrounding areas, is also likely to experience foggy conditions. In Islamabad and Rawalpindi, fog may develop during late night and early morning hours.

Overall, the weather across most parts of the country is expected to remain dry and stable. In Islamabad and Rawalpindi, sunny conditions are likely during the daytime, with temperatures expected to range between 4 and 6 degrees Celsius. Lahore is forecast to record temperatures between 7 and 9 degrees Celsius, while Multan may see temperatures ranging from 6 to 8 degrees Celsius. Morning fog, however, may continue to affect visibility in these areas.

Peshawar is expected to experience relatively moderate weather, with temperatures between 7 and 9 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Quetta and its surrounding areas are likely to remain extremely cold, with temperatures expected to fall below freezing. Gilgit-Baltistan and other upper regions will continue to experience cold and dry weather.

In Karachi, the weather is expected to remain warm and dry, with temperatures ranging from 10 to 12 degrees Celsius. Sea breezes are likely to keep the weather pleasant.

