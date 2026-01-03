Pakistan's Sohail Mahmood assumes role as D-8 secretary general

Sohail Mahmood, former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, has officially become the D-8 Secretary-General, succeeding Ambassador Imam, with a focus on priority programs and stronger economic ties.

ISTANBUL (Dunya News) – Sohail Mahmood, the former foreign secretary of Pakistan, has officially assumed the role of Secretary-General of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation.

The ceremony was held at the D-8 Secretariat Headquarters in Istanbul, where Mahmood took over from Ambassador Imam, the previous Secretary-General.

During the event, Mahmood expressed his appreciation for Ambassador Imam's contributions and the leadership provided during his tenure. He emphasized the importance of implementing priority programs and strategic initiatives within the organization to promote deeper economic cooperation among the eight member countries.

Sohail Mahmood served as Pakistan’s foreign secretary from 2019 to 2022 and brings a wealth of diplomatic experience to his new position.

