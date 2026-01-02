Indian forces martyred 84 Kashmiris in 2025

At least 7488 people including Hurriyat activists, youth, doctors, journalists detained in in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

SRINAGAR (Web Desk) - The year 2025 brought no respite for the Kashmiri victims of Indian state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 84 Kashmiris, including three woman and seven young boys.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, 34 of the martyrs were killed in fake encounters and in custody.

The report said, the killing by the Indian army, Rashtriya Rifles, Border Security Force, paramilitary and police personnel rendered 11 women widowed and 33 children orphaned during the year. It said that Indian forces destroyed 41 properties mostly residential houses.

The report pointed out 7488 people, including Hurriyat activists, youth, doctors, Ulema, women and journalists were detained and several of them booked under black laws, Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in different Indian and IIOJK jails.

