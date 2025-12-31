Double-decker bus service launched in Karachi

Sindh government launched the Double Decker Bus Service in Karachi, with fares between Rs 80-120. The service runs from Malir Halt to Fawara Chowk, with plans to add more buses if successful

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh government on Wednesday inaugurated its much-anticipated double-decker bus service, offering residents a new mode of public transportation.

The service was inaugurated by Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon and Minister Nasir Shah.

During the launch event, officials briefed Sharjeel Memon about the key features of the buses. The double decker buses will initially operate on a route spanning 22 kilometers, running from Malir Halt to Fawara Chowk. The fare for the service will range between Rs80 to Rs120.

Sharjeel Memon, while addressing the media, reiterated the government's commitment to providing improved public transport to Karachi’s residents, as promised earlier. He assured that the buses would start operating from the next day and stated that if the service proved successful, additional buses would be added.

Memon also said that efforts were underway to complete the BRT system, with the aim to resolve Karachi's road issues by March or April of the coming year.

