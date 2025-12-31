Islamabad to stop vehicles without M-Tags at entry points from tomorrow

The M-Tag installation process has already been completed for more than 100,000 vehicles.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad has set today as the final deadline for vehicle owners to install M-Tags, announcing that action will be taken against vehicles entering the capital without the M-Tag.

According to the district administration, the M-Tag installation process has already been completed for more than 100,000 vehicles. To facilitate citizens, additional staff and stock have been deployed at M-Tag centers to ensure timely installation. Since November 14, the number of vehicles fitted with M-Tags has surpassed the 100,000 mark.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon stated that from January 1, vehicles without M-Tags will be stopped at entry points of the city. He added that tag readers installed to identify non-compliant vehicles will also become fully operational from January 1.

