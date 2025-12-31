Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to expand bilateral cooperation

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar and Saudi Tabuk Governor Prince Fahd bin Sultan discussed expanding Pak-Saudi cooperation and exchanged New Year greetings. Prince Fahd invited Dar to visit Tabuk.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz expressed desire to expand Pak-Saudi cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Dar received a call from the Tabuk governor who conveyed season’s greetings and best wishes for new year. DPM Dar reciprocated the Prince's warm sentiments.

While recalling their positive past engagements, Prince Fahd extended an invitation for Dar to visit him in Tabuk.

DPM appreciated Prince Fahd’s personal interest in fostering and promoting Pak-Saudi relations.

A day earlier, Dar held a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to discuss the evolving regional situation and recent diplomatic developments.

According to official details, the two leaders exchanged views on key regional matters, reflecting continued high-level engagement between Islamabad and Riyadh at a time of heightened regional dynamics. The discussion underscored the importance both countries place on regular consultation and coordination on issues of shared interest.

During the call, Senator Ishaq Dar extended his best wishes for the New Year to the Saudi foreign minister. Prince Faisal bin Farhan warmly reciprocated the greetings, highlighting the cordial and longstanding nature of relations between the two countries.

The deputy prime minister expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of Pakistan–Saudi Arabia bilateral relations, noting steady progress across multiple areas of cooperation. He emphasised the importance of sustaining this momentum through continued diplomatic engagement and mutual understanding.

