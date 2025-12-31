Islamabad traffic plan issued for New Year Night

Traffic police have warned of expected congestion due to New Year’s events on major arteries.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad Traffic Police have issued traffic management plan to ensure smooth flow of vehicles and public convenience during New Year Night celebrations.

According to the plan, more than 350 traffic officers and personnel will be deployed at major roads and key locations across the federal capital to regulate traffic and maintain order. Authorities said that the entry of heavy traffic into Islamabad will remain completely banned from 7:00 pm on December 31 until 3:00 am.

Traffic police have warned of expected congestion due to New Year’s events on major arteries including the Islamabad Expressway, Jinnah Avenue, Srinagar Highway, Club Road, Murree Road, and Park Road. Traffic pressure is also anticipated at Jinnah Avenue Flyover, Zero Point, Khanna, and the PWD underpass.

To curb hooliganism, one-wheeling, and reckless driving, eight special enforcement squads have been formed. Strict legal action will be taken against car skating and dangerous driving. Traffic police have also urged parents to strictly prevent underage driving and one-wheeling by children.

Special traffic contingents will be deployed at recreational and entertainment spots, while citizens have been advised to use alternative routes between 7:00 pm and 3:00 am. Parking will not be allowed on roads during this period.

