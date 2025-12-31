Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul freight train service delayed amid security concerns

The launch of Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul freight train service, scheduled for December 31, has been delayed due to the lack of security clearance. The service's start is postponed until further notice.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The launch of the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul freight train service, which was scheduled to begin on Wednesday (December 31), has been postponed due to the lack of necessary security clearance.

The train was expected to depart from Islamabad, pass through Subi, and reach Spinzand Junction, where it would continue through Nushki and Dalbandin, entering Iran at Mirjawa.

Authorities in Quetta had made all the preparations for the train’s arrival in the region, but one day before its departure, the service was delayed due to the absence of security clearance. As a result, the start of the freight train service has been postponed until further notice.

The delay in the launch of this important cross-border freight service has raised concerns, but officials are hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon.

