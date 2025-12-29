Minor girl rescued as LEAs foil suicide attack plot in Karachi

LEAs in Karachi foiled a suicide attack plot, rescuing a Baloch girl manipulated by terrorists via social media. Officials emphasize the dangers of extremist content and urge parental vigilance.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Law enforcement agencies in Karachi have thwarted a suicide attack plan by taking timely action and rescuing a minor Baloch girl who was being groomed for the attack.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, accompanied by Additional IG CTD Muhammad Azad Khan, revealed during a press conference that terrorist organizations were attempting to turn the girl into a suicide bomber.

He said elements of Fitna-e-Hindustan are targeting underage children as their new focus and are using social media as a weapon to radicalize innocent minds.

The minister stated that in this particular case, a network linked to the banned organizations BLA and BLF lured a minor Baloch girl and attempted to prepare her for a suicide attack. However, due to the timely and effective action of law enforcement agencies, not only was the girl’s life saved, but Karachi was also spared a major tragedy.

Additional IG CTD Sindh said that the girl was safely taken into custody during a highly sensitive intelligence-based operation on the night of December 25. Investigations revealed that her mindset was gradually influenced through hateful and extremist content on social media.

The girl secretly used a mobile phone without her mother’s knowledge, which terrorist handlers exploited. One handler initially contacted her under the guise of sympathy and assistance and later began inciting her towards carrying out a suicide attack.

According to officials, the girl was deceived and sent to Karachi, but due to strict checking at police checkpoints, the handler failed to take her to the intended location, exposing the entire plot. The girl provided detailed information about the network, its contacts, and its modus operandi. Considering her minor age, her family was immediately summoned.

Her identity was kept completely confidential, and she was handed over to her family with full protection and dignity, while investigations are continuing.

During the press conference, recorded statements of the affected girl and her mother were also played for the media with their identities concealed.

The girl said that initially she was shown hateful content on social media, which then kept appearing repeatedly. Over time, links and speeches were shared with her, and she was made to believe that sacrificing one’s life was the ultimate purpose. When the handler learned that her father had passed away, he further manipulated her in the name of sympathy. She added that terrorist activities were glorified as acts of bravery in WhatsApp groups.

The girl said she has now realized the destruction she was heading towards and was overwhelmed with fear during questioning at a checkpoint. She emphasized that Baloch traditions teach respect for women, and sacrificing women or young girls is not Baloch culture. Those who recruit people in the name of sacrifice are not helpers, but predators.

The girl’s mother said she decided to give a statement in the public interest so that no other girl falls into such a trap. She said the state saved her daughter’s life like a mother and fully protected her dignity and future.

Additional IG CTD Sindh urged social media platforms to take strict action against hateful and terrorist content, shut down such accounts, and improve their algorithms. He also warned parents to closely monitor their children’s online activities, stating that a single mobile phone can put an entire family at risk.

He said that under the zero-tolerance policy, facilitators and terrorist networks will be taken to their logical end under the law, and counterterrorism operations will continue without interruption.

Sindh Home Minister said the incident is clear evidence that banned organizations are using women and underage girls as tools. He stressed that suicide attacks are not justified in Islam, humanity, or Baloch traditions, and pushing minor girls towards death is the worst form of terrorism and blatant human exploitation.