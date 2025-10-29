'Great guys': Trump again praises PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Asim Munir

US President Donald Trump once again says he helped prevent a brief war between Pakistan and India, praising Field Marshal Asim Munir and PM Shehbaz Sharif.

GYEONGJU (Web Desk) – US President Donald Trump has reiterated his claim of playing a crucial role in ending a four-day military conflict between Pakistan and India in May, praising Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir for their efforts.

Speaking at a luncheon during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, Trump described the tense situation in detail. “I’m doing a trade deal with India, and I have great respect and love for Prime Minister Modi. We have a great relationship,” he said.

Trump also highlighted Pakistan’s leadership, calling PM Shehbaz “a great guy” and Field Marshal Munir “a great fighter”. “They have a Field Marshal. You know why he’s a Field Marshal? He’s a great fighter. He really is,” Trump said, emphasising the military capabilities and determination of both nations.

250% tariff threat

The US president revealed he threatened to impose 250% tariffs on both countries to prevent escalation. “I said I was going to put 250% tariffs on each country, which means that you’ll never do business … within 48 hours, we had no war, no people killed,” he claimed. He described calling Modi and Pakistan’s leadership directly, warning that trade agreements would not proceed if the fighting continued.

Seven jets downed

According to Trump, the conflict saw seven aircraft shot down, including Indian Rafale jets. He referred to the two nations as “nuclear powers really going at it”, and recounted how both sides initially insisted they would continue fighting. However, within two days, Trump said both contacted him to agree to halt hostilities.

The May conflict was triggered by a terrorist attack on tourists in India-occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam area, which New Delhi claimed was backed by Pakistan. Islamabad denied involvement, calling India’s account “replete with fabrications”. Both countries used fighter jets, missiles, artillery and drones, resulting in dozens of casualties before a ceasefire was brokered on May 10.

Trump, while describing Modi as “nice looking” but “tough as hell”, contrasted his own decisive approach with that of President Biden, suggesting the latter would not have prevented the war. The US leader repeatedly praised PM Shehbaz and Field Marshal Munir for their cooperation and strong leadership during the standoff, calling them “great people” and reaffirming his role in de-escalation.