Pakistan condemns fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza

Pakistan condemned Israel’s new Gaza attacks, terming them violations of international law and the ceasefire, urging the world to ensure lasting regional peace and Palestinian sovereignty.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has strongly condemned Israel’s latest attacks in Gaza, in which the occupying forces martyred more Palestinians.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan described Israel’s actions as a blatant violation of international law and a clear breach of the recently agreed ceasefire.

The statement said that such aggressive acts by Israeli forces undermine global efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.

Pakistan called on the international community to play an effective role in immediately halting Israel’s violations of the ceasefire by the occupying forces.

Reaffirming its principled stance, the Foreign Office reiterated Pakistan’s support for the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and viable State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.