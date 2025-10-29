Shehbaz Sharif returns from Riyadh after key talks with Saudi Crown Prince

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif concluded his Saudi Arabia visit, meeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to launch a new economic cooperation framework and strengthen bilateral development ties.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif returned to Islamabad from Riyadh after completing his official visit to Saudi Arabia.

At King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh’s Deputy Governor Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz bid farewell to the Prime Minister and the accompanying Pakistani delegation.

During his visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The two leaders launched a framework for economic cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia — a major step marking a new chapter in bilateral economic relations.

The Economic Cooperation Framework aims to strengthen Pakistan–Saudi relations by expanding collaboration in energy, industry, mining, information technology, tourism, agriculture, and food security. It also seeks to enhance private sector participation and promote trade exchanges between the two countries.

Discussions also covered several ongoing joint projects, including power transmission initiatives and the signing of memorandums of understanding in the energy sector.

The Prime Minister attended the 9th edition of the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, where he presented Pakistan’s perspective during a roundtable discussion titled “Is Humanity Moving in the Right Direction?”

In his address, Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the need for global cooperation for human development and welfare. He commended Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s vision for progress and Saudi Arabia’s leadership role in global development initiatives. Highlighting the devastating impacts of climate change and floods in Pakistan, the Prime Minister called for stronger collaboration between the Global North and Global South.

He also underscored his government’s focus on empowering Pakistan’s youth, promoting artificial intelligence, and advancing the information technology sector. During the visit, he met with Børge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, to discuss further economic cooperation and development opportunities.