UN voices concern over impasse at Pak-Afghan talks to reach peace accord

NEW YORK (APP) - The United Nations has expressed concern over the failure of the talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Istanbul to reach an agreement, hoping that the fighting between the two neighbouring countries will not resume.

“Yes, it is, of course,” UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question about whether the deadlock after four days of negotiations was a matter of concern for the U.N.

“We very much hope that even if the talks are on pause, the fighting will not renew,” he told reporters at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

The talks followed an earlier round in Doha that produced a ceasefire on Oct. 19 after deadly border clashes between the two sides. However, the ceasefire was still holding, and no new clashes were reported between Pakistan and Afghanistan hours after the talks collapsed.

The primary point of contention was Pakistan’s demand for the Afghan Taliban to take decisive action against the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a terrorist group that Islamabad says uses Afghan soil to launch attacks inside Pakistani territory.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar wrote on social media platform X that the dialogue “failed to bring about any workable solution,” despite mediation by Qatar and Turkey.