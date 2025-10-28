Pakistan, Bangladesh strengthen defence ties through high-level talks in Dhaka

DHAKA (Dunya News) – General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), is on an official visit to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh where he held a meeting with General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Chief of Army Staff of the Bangladesh Army, at Army Headquarters in Dhaka.

During the meeting, both military leaders appreciated the positive momentum in defence relations between the two countries. They acknowledged the expanding scope of cooperation and agreed to sustain regular exchanges among various tiers of military leadership to foster mutual understanding and operational synergy.

The discussions reflected the shared commitment of both nations to reinforce military collaboration across multiple domains. The two sides reviewed the ongoing defence cooperation initiatives and explored new opportunities for capacity-building through training programmes, joint exercises, and the exchange of expertise.

Particular emphasis was placed on joint learning experiences in counter-terrorism, an area where both countries have developed significant operational insights. The leaders noted that the continuation of such collaborations would contribute to regional stability and mutual readiness in addressing contemporary security challenges.

General Mirza and General Waker-Uz-Zaman also discussed the broader global and regional security environment, underscoring the need for sustained engagement to navigate emerging challenges. They expressed a unified stance on strengthening bilateral military coordination to ensure peace and stability in South Asia.

In addition to traditional defence cooperation, both leaders addressed the increasing threat of disruptive and divisive disinformation campaigns across digital and social platforms. Recognising it as a shared concern, they reaffirmed the need for enhanced collaboration to counter misinformation and protect national security interests through information resilience and coordinated response mechanisms.

The meeting concluded with both sides reiterating their commitment to maintaining regular high-level engagements to further cement the long-standing military relationship between Pakistan and Bangladesh.