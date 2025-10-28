Punjab orders FIRs against renting property to Afghans or other foreigners

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed FIRs against anyone renting property to Afghans or other foreigners, ordering strict enforcement, verification surveys, and daily

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has ordered registration of FIRs against anyone renting out property to Afghans or other foreign nationals.

Under the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the sixth consecutive meeting on law and order was held, during which authorities were instructed to make mosque announcements to help identify illegally residing Afghan nationals. A daily report has been demanded on renting of houses, shops, factories, hotels, or petrol pumps to Afghans or any other foreigners.

The meeting assigned patwaris, numberdars, and SHOs the responsibility of reporting properties rented to foreign nationals. It was also decided to conduct a field survey across all districts to identify foreigners living illegally in the province.

The government decided to take legal action against foreigners working in Pakistan either on visit visas or without legal entry, including Afghan nationals illegally employed in the province.

It was emphasized that strict action will be taken against anyone renting out property to Afghans or other foreigners, while reports on benami (anonymous) and suspicious properties have also been sought.

Officials briefed that 45 holding centers have been set up across Punjab for Afghan citizens, where illegal residents are being provided accommodation, food, and transportation to the Torkham border. Advanced facial recognition technology is being used to identify Afghan nationals.

The meeting was further informed that a province-wide campaign against illegal weapons is underway, with public cooperation through CCD channels. Social media activists promoting extremist groups have also been brought under the law, while religious seminaries sealed earlier are now being reopened after necessary scrutiny.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed authorities to ensure accountability of those responsible while making sure no innocent person is affected during the process.

