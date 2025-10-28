PPP threat to AJK PM: Resign by 2 pm or face no-trust

The PPP will put forward its own candidate for the position of the new leader of the house. Members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will vote for the PPP’s candidate

MUZAFFARABAD (Iqbal Mir) – A no-confidence motion is likely to be submitted today (Tuesday) against the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir; however, a final name for the new leader of the house has not yet been decided.

An interesting situation has arisen in the AJK politics as the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has given Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq until 2 pm to resign from his position.

According to sources, the PPP has sent him a message, asking him to submit his resignation by 2 pm or face a no-confidence motion.

The PPP will put forward its own candidate for the position of the new leader of the house. Members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will vote for the PPP’s candidate in accordance with the decision of their central leadership. After the election of the new leader of the house, the PML-N will sit in the opposition.

Four members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are already in the opposition, while 10 members of the PTI forward bloc have joined the PPP camp. The PPP now claims a total of 27 members.

In the Azad Kashmir Assembly, a simple majority of 27 votes is required to elect the new leader of the house. The PML-N has nine members, while Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq’s camp currently has 10 members. The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Party and the Muslim Conference each have one seat.

The PPP may also receive votes from members currently aligned with Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq’s camp.

Prime Minister Haq, however, remains adamant to face the no-confidence motion.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday agreed to bring a no-confidence motion against the government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).