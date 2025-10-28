21 children injured in school bus-truck collision in Sheikhupura

In Sheikhupura, 21 children were injured after a school bus collided with a truck and fell into a drain. In Daska, Abrar Ahmad died when a speeding car hit his motorcycle

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) – A school bus accident in Sheikhupura left 21 children injured after it collided with a truck. Following the collision, the bus fell into a nearby drain.

Rescue officials responded promptly and safely evacuated the children from the bus. Of the injured, seven sustained minor injuries and received on-site medical care, while fifteen were transported to the hospital for further treatment.

In a separate incident, a man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a rashly driven car in Daska on Monday. The deceased was operation manager in a private bank in Gujranwala.

According to detail, the deceased was identified as Abrar Ahmad. He was returning his home in Pasroor after his duty when a speeding car hit his motorcycle near Daska, Killing him on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to Civil Hospital, Daska. Police have also launched an investigation.

