Islamabad court extends pre-arrest bail for Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi till Nov 25

Islamabad court extends pre-arrest bail for PTI chief Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi until Nov 25 in five cases, including May 9 incident and alleged fake receipts, preventing their arrest

ISLAMABAD (Dunya news) –A district and sessions courts on Tuesday extended pre-arrest bail for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi until November 25, preventing their arrest in multiple ongoing cases.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka presided over hearings related to five cases, including the high-profile May 9 incident.

During the proceedings, officials from Adiala Jail failed to respond to the showcause notice issued by the court.

The court directed that in the next hearing, Imran Khan should appear either physically or via video link. Both Khan and Bushra Bibi were granted bail in all five cases, and the hearing was adjourned until November 25.

Imran Khan faces cases related to the May 9 incident, attempted murder, and alleged submission of fake receipts, while Bushra Bibi is involved in a case regarding allegedly submitting fraudulent receipts.

